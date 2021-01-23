Routine childhood vaccines decline due to the coronavirus

“We live in a time when we are fortunate to still have a lot of herd immunity from major diseases that immunizations prevent because most people are immunized,” she said. “We are, however, approaching a tipping point. If immunization rates continue to decline, we will see more resurgence of disease. My aunt was part of the last group of people in the United States to have polio. She was in an iron lung for several months and had paralysis of her right leg for the rest of her life. Most people have never seen the horrifying scars left behind by small pox, if someone survived. These are horrible, traumatic diseases that we are sheltered from because of immunizations. It would break my heart if that were to change because it is preventable.”