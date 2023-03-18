PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A new state rule will allow hunting in some parts of South Dakota state parks where it had previously been banned.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission finalized the rule this month that gives the division of parks and recreation the option of opening parts of the parks to hunting during shoulder season in May and September, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.

Al Nedved, director parks and recreation, said in the past firearms were restricted in state parks from May to September to avoid possible conflicts with day users and campers.

The division reviewed the parks to find areas where there is a low possibility of such conflicts and can now designate those areas for hunting for specific times in September and May, he said.

Nedved said the rule change allows park managers to assess each state park separately to determine where hunting will be expanded.