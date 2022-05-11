 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rural home sales in South Dakota heat up

Real estate agents says the hot housing market in South Dakota’s larger cities has spilled over to the state’s more rural areas

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Real estate agents says the hot housing market in South Dakota's larger cities has spilled over to the state's more rural areas.

While the competition is the highest in Sioux Falls and Rapid City where prices have increased about 20% over last year, the rural real estate market is also changing.

“It just seems like these days it doesn’t really matter where it is, homes values are increasing and they’re selling and people are looking to move and they like to move to South Dakota,” said Fischer Rounds Real Estate broker Micah Volmer.

In the past, home sellers in small farming communities across the state had trouble finding a buyer.

“Historically buyers had a lot of the negotiating power in that market too, now it’s completely different,” Priority Real Estate & Development owner Christa Helma said.

“We had multiple offers within a week of listing,” Volmer said of a property in Kimball. She tells KELO-TV her rural listings near Pierre and Mitchell are now seeing far more competition.

People are also reading…

“They are definitely selling a lot quicker than they used to,” Volmer said.

A starter home in Alexandria, a community of 800 people, sold for $115,000 last year after sitting 97 days on the market. Volmer said it was recently relisted for $185,000 and had a sale pending after five days on the market.

Helma said when the coronavirus pandemic hit, people wanted to get away from the bigger cities.

“A lot of people can work from home now,” she said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota farmers optimistic about commodity prices

Farmers in South Dakota says there’s a reason for optimism as they head out to their fields to plant crops this spring. Commodity markets are up 62% over the 10-year average. Wayne Soren raises crops and cattle near Lake Preston. Although he’s optimistic as he drives his planter into his corn field, the third-generation farmer also has concerns, mainly about dry conditions. Soren wonders if there will be enough rain to grow a crop this years. Following the late-April rainstorms, the May 5th U.S. Drought Monitor data shows 69% of the state remains in drought conditions.

Child killed in drive-by shooting on Pine Ridge Reservation

Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a child on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Tribal officers say the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday on  U.S. Highway 18 in Pine Ridge. Witnesses say the vehicle shot at the home and left before officers arrived. Law information officials are asking for information from the public. No further information has been released.

SD pot legalization campaign submits signatures for ballot

Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota have submitted thousands of petition signatures to the secretary of state. They say they've collected enough to place the initiative on the November ballot. South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws has scrambled in recent days to gather the nearly 17,000 petition signatures required to place a proposed law on the ballot. The signatures must come from registered South Dakota voters. Matt Schweich, campaign director for the organization, says the campaign evaluated the petitions and estimates it has at least 19,250 valid signatures.

South Dakotans join panel on Native American missing, slain

A pair of South Dakota law enforcement officials have been named to a federal commission tasked with helping improve how the government addresses a decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg Peterman will join the panel of nearly 40 law enforcement officials, tribal leaders, social workers and survivors of violence that was announced by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last week. Native American people have consistently accounted for roughly 70% of the state’s missing people in recent years.

Candidate entry suggests South Dakota AG won't seek 2nd term

Candidate entry suggests South Dakota AG won't seek 2nd term

The director of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has announced he'll run for attorney general. That suggests embattled incumbent Republican Jason Ravnsborg won't seek a second term as he faces an impeachment trial in the death of a pedestrian. David Natvig's announcement Tuesday sets up what will be a showdown of at least two candidates at the GOP convention in June. Natvig announced his candidacy in a video touting his work investigating drug trafficking. He will face Marty Jackley, a former attorney general who mounted a campaign to unseat Ravnsborg as he faced impeachment for his actions surrounding a 2020 car crash in which he struck and killed a pedestrian.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Charles delivers Queen's speech opening parliament for first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News