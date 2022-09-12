 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP alert top story

S.D. Gov. Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine and that her activity would be limited during several months of recovery.

Kristi Noem

Noem

The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving medical treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. She said in a video posted on Twitter that she injured her back about two months ago. She said she will be restricted in the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing while she recovers.

Noem is in the midst of a reelection campaign and is also considered a potential 2024 White House contender.

“I won't be able to stand for more than 10, 15 minutes at a time, I won't be able to get out and about South Dakota like I love to do so much,” the governor said in the video. She appeared slightly dispirited.

People are also reading…

Dr. Mohamed Bydon said in a statement released by the governor's office that he treated her for an “acute condition impacting her lumbar spine.”

He added that the surgery was successful and that the governor is in “excellent health.”

The governor's office and her campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a question on how she was injured.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren't rushing abortion laws

GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren't rushing abortion laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem had pledged to "immediately" call a special legislative session to "guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota" if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But nearly three weeks after that ruling, the first-term Republican remains unusually quiet about exactly what she wants lawmakers to pass.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry calls Queen Elizabeth II 'guiding compass' in emotional tribute

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News