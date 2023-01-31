 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

S. Dakota lawmakers push bill to bar transgender youth care

Republican state Rep. Bethany Soye’s bill that would restrict healthcare to transgender individuals below the age of 18 passed through a House committee on health and human services Tuesday morning with a dominant vote, joining at least 18 other states with similar legislation

  • 0
South Dakota-Transgender-Legislation

Elliot Morehead, 16 of Sioux Falls, tells a House Health and Human Services committee Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Pierre, S.D., that a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth would harm their development as their unique self.

 Amancai Biraben - staff, AP

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A state House committee voted Tuesday to advance a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth in South Dakota.

Supporters argued a bill barring youth from accessing puberty blockers, hormones and surgery would protect adolescents from irreversible damage, while opponents argued it only blocks them from becoming their authentic selves.

Republican Rep. Bethany Soye’s bill passed through a House committee on health and human services Tuesday morning with a dominant vote from Republicans. Despite testimonies from health care providers, legal advocates and transgender youth, the bill will move on to a vote in the Republican-dominated House. Soye said she had Gov. Kristi Noem's support for the bill, which targets transgender individuals below the age of 18.

After nearly two hours of discussion, all eight Republicans on the committee voted for the bill, while the only two Democrats opposed it, adding South Dakota to the list of at least 18 other states pushing legislation to block transgender youth health care this year.

People are also reading…

Utah’s Republican governor signeda ban on gender-affirming care last week, and similar bans have passed in Arkansas and Alabama, but they are being challenged in court.

Testifiers in support of the bill spoke from personal experience, either as patients who regretted decisions to undergo surgery as young adults experiencing gender dysphoria, or as doctors who argued “normal” puberty was a “cure” for gender dysphoria.

Don Oliver, a retired pediatrician from Rapid City, said he disagreed with guidance from leading medical associations — such as the American Medical Association — that support gender-affirming care as medically necessary.

“We as a profession have lost our way, lost our bearing, lost our anchor,” Oliver said.

Opponents criticized the bill on the grounds of overreach into healthcare concerns between patients and doctors, and for infringing on civil rights.

“Gender-affirming care is part of comprehensive primary care,” said Daniel Heinemann, chief officer of Sanford Health and chair of South Dakota's American Academy of Family Physicians. “Family physicians are deeply concerned by the growing trend of recent legislative efforts to criminalize care directed at specific patient hospitalizations.”

Heinemann said gender diversity is a normal part of the human existence.

Samantha Chapman, a member of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, said, “It is impossible to discriminate against a person for being transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex."

Soye raised this bill as a matter of consent. She compared a child’s inability to consent to gender affirmation procedures to their inability to consent to purchasing cigarettes, drinking alcohol or joining the military. She also questioned the health care profession, saying, “the fact is the medical community can get things wrong."

Opponents to the bill noted that a young person's decision-making is heavily factored into the procedure of certifying treatment.

Dr. Anne Dilenschneider, a mental health care provider with New Idea Counseling, said gender dysphoria diagnoses take months. The process factors in a child's social skills, emotional skills, medical history and disabilities before addressing gender, and that involves reports from teachers and other certified adults close to the patient.

“This experience of gender dsyphoria or gender incongruence has to be marked and sustained over time, and that means years. This wasn't a kid who was on TikTok and says, ‘Hi, I’m trans,'" Dilenschneider said.

She added that the bill's misinformed language, such as “chemical castration,” upset her most.

Other opponents included 16-year-old Elliot Morehead of Sioux Falls, who skipped their physics test to testify at the Capitol.

“I’m transgender and I’m proud,” Morehead said.

Morehead told the committee it took six months of therapy to receive a referral to simply discuss hormone therapy and other affirming treatments. They said telling children to grow out of gender dysphoria is like telling someone struggling with depression to “just be happy.”

Democratic Reps. Kameron Nelson and Erin Healy opposed the bill for sex-based discrimination. They cautioned fellow voters the bill would cost the state and taxpayers millions of dollars spent in litigating a complete ruling.

Morehead was also disappointed in the committee's ruling but said they would remain optimistic. Despite having discussed leaving the state to pursue healthcare available to them, they want to keep up the fight.

“If we leave, the next generation is left behind," Morehead said. "That's why I'm staying here and continuing to fight."

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange

S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange

The South Dakota Senate has suspended a Republican state senator in a rare move that stripped her of legislative power while keeping the allegations against her a secret. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller told reporters earlier Thursday that she was being punished following an exchange she had with a legislative aide about vaccinations. The Republican-controlled Senate voted to form a committee to investigate Frye-Mueller’s conduct and suspend her from voting or holding other rights of an elected official. Republican Sen. Michael Rohl, who initiated the motion to suspend Frye-Mueller, said in a statement that it was based on “serious allegations” and the need to ensure a safe working environment for employees. Frye-Mueller has opposed vaccination requirements in schools.

S. Dakota GOP leader: Senator accused of harassment

S. Dakota GOP leader: Senator accused of harassment

South Dakota’s Senate Republican leader says that a committee will investigate a suspended senator for allegedly harassing a legislative aide during an exchange over childhood vaccines and breastfeeding. Sen. Casey Crabtree, the Senate GOP leader, had declined to provide details of the allegations against fellow Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller on Thursday. The Senate voted to suspend her legislative powers. Crabtree says in a statement that Senate Republicans this week had received a “detailed report” from a staff member of the Legislative Research Council accusing Frye-Mueller of “inappropriate behavior and harassment related to private maternal matters, including childhood vaccines and breastfeeding.”

South Dakota state senator stripped of committee assignments

A Republican South Dakota state senator has had her committee assignments stripped in a rare punishment in the Legislature. The move to strip Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her seats on two legislative committees was announced during the Senate’s session on Wednesday. But legislative leaders in the Republican-controlled chamber refused to comment on what led to the move. Frye-Mueller is aligned with a group of contrarian, right-wing Statehouse Republicans. She has had the occasional run-ins with legislative leadership during her four terms between the House and Senate.

S. Dakota tribes seek disaster declaration in storm recovery

S. Dakota tribes seek disaster declaration in storm recovery

South Dakota’s congressional delegation has written a letter to President Joe Biden in support of the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations’ requests for a major disaster declaration following winter storms that left six people dead. U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune, and U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, say the declaration would assist tribes recovering from destruction that tribal leaders say could have been prevented had more resources been available. Tribal members expect the declaration would support emergency costs and damages related to the December storms.

South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills

South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s Republican attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws limiting abortion broadly and the pills specifically. The Republican governor and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a letter to South Dakota pharmacists saying they are “subject to felony prosecution” if they procure or dispense abortion-inducing drugs. The state bans all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant person.

South Dakota's Noem breaks news conference tradition

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session. It breaks with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters. The Republican governor is a potential 2024 White House contender. She has granted numerous TV interviews to national outlets. But in her home state Capitol, she has not personally taken questions from reporters.

Some Jan. 6th rioters gain sympathy for cause in red states

Some Jan. 6th rioters gain sympathy for cause in red states

Some participants in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are taking their case that the 2020 presidential election was stolen to sympathetic audiences, including elected officials, in red states. In South Dakota, Republican lawmakers on Wednesday welcomed Trennis Evans III as he urged them to pass a resolution encouraging “humane and fair treatment” of those, like himself, who faced or are facing federal charges related to the deadly siege. The resolution failed — but the hearing underscored how sympathy for the Jan. 6 attack resounds among the grassroots of the GOP’s right wing. Republicans willing to confront such rhetoric face pushback.

Senate moves forward with child witness protections bill

South Dakota legislators on the Senate Judiciary committee unanimously voted to move forward Thursday with a bill that would offer more support and protection to court witnesses under the age of 16. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Tim Reed, grant kids counsel during testimony, physical distance from a defendant who has allegedly abused them, psychological support — like a trusted person or an emotional support animal — to be present, and taking necessary breaks. Several people testified in support of the bill, including attorney Lara Roetzel. At least 13 other states already have advanced protections available when children are required to testify in court.

South Dakota's Noem says cell phone number hacked

South Dakota's Noem says cell phone number hacked

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that her personal cell phone number has been hacked. She blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year. The Republican governor, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, said in a statement Monday that her personal cell phone number had been linked to hoax calls. Noem's office did not offer further evidence that the release of her personal information led to the hack.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Philippines, top provider of nurses, face a shortage at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News