Sanford Health closes mass vaccination center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sanford Health has closed its mass vaccination clinic on its Medical Center campus in Sioux Falls.

The health care system opened the clinic in the Sanford Imaginetics building in December.

“And five and a half months later we’ve seen over 102,000 patients at this location alone,” said Terri Carlson, executive director at Sanford Health.

On the mass vaccination clinic’s final day Thursday, 14-year-old Rayna Goehring got her first dose, KELO-TV reported.

“It feels good, hopefully it’ll stop me from getting COVID too,” Goehring said. “It shocked me how old they will allow people to get vaccinated.”

She’s looking forward to when things are back to normal, especially at school.

“It was around February, or March, where we got called off and we had to isolate for the rest of the year,” Goehring said. “And finally it’s kind of starting to get back to normal, but it’s the new normal people will say.”

Carlson said Sanford still offers the vaccines at its primary care facilities in the Sioux Falls area.