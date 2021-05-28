Sanford Health closes mass vaccination center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sanford Health has closed its mass vaccination clinic on its Medical Center campus in Sioux Falls.
The health care system opened the clinic in the Sanford Imaginetics building in December.
“And five and a half months later we’ve seen over 102,000 patients at this location alone,” said Terri Carlson, executive director at Sanford Health.
On the mass vaccination clinic’s final day Thursday, 14-year-old Rayna Goehring got her first dose, KELO-TV reported.
“It feels good, hopefully it’ll stop me from getting COVID too,” Goehring said. “It shocked me how old they will allow people to get vaccinated.”
She’s looking forward to when things are back to normal, especially at school.
“It was around February, or March, where we got called off and we had to isolate for the rest of the year,” Goehring said. “And finally it’s kind of starting to get back to normal, but it’s the new normal people will say.”
Carlson said Sanford still offers the vaccines at its primary care facilities in the Sioux Falls area.
Getting to this point where the clinic can be closed is surreal, Carlson said.
“It’s emotional when I think about it,” Carlson said. “What we’ve been able to accomplish is very humbling and it’s very rewarding to be able to see people being able to start living their lives again and seeing hugs again and families together and hearing all those good stories."
