Sanford residency doctors wind up in front line of COVID-19

“It’s been challenging seeing what COVID-19 has done to people’s lives, and how real it is,” he said. “It’s a challenge to see the people that suffer from it, and the problems and long-term complications that patients are having from it is a challenge from any provider’s standpoint.”

Serpan was in Pierre six months prior to the pandemic and said she can see the difference between what she called normal era and pandemic era.

“There has been a big change with how folks treat coming to the doctor,” she said.

Less patients came in, because they were following recommendations to stay home, she said.

Completing a residency in the pandemic also taught the both doctors-in-training some new things.

Serpan said she learned more about ventilator management, being on the frontlines and working as a team to solve problems. It was a more “hands-on experience,” she said.

Telemedicine played an important part in her residency experience, too, she said, noting the tele-visits aren’t likely to go away any time soon because how important the technology is to connect physicians and patients.