SD boy who saved sister posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal

HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — A 10-year-old South Dakota boy who died while saving his younger sister in the Big Sioux River will posthumously receive the Carnegie Medal, North America's highest honor for civilian heroism.

Ricky Lee Sneve was on a fishing trip with his stepfather and siblings on the Big Sioux in Hudson last June. Ricky's 5-year-old sister fell into the water and Ricky dove in after her and was able to push her to the river bank. Authorities say Ricky was caught in an undertow in deeper water, the Argus Leader reported.

Three boys and Ricky's stepfather jumped into the river to help him, but two of the boys began struggling. Chad Sneve and the oldest boy helped the two others to shore. But, by then Ricky had been carried about 50 feet and became submerged.

Divers later recovered Ricky's body about 75 feet down river.

The Carnegie Medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others. With this announcement, more than 10,000 medals have been awarded since the Pittsburgh-based Fund’s inception in 1904.

Commission Chair Mark Laskow said each of the recipients or their survivors will also receive an unspecified financial grant. The organization said nearly $44 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and continuing assistance.

