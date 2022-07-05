 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SD colleges to offer American civics certificates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s six public universities plan to offer undergraduate certificates in an American civics tradition course this fall after Republican Gov. Kristi Noem called on regents to promote patriotism.

The Argus Leader reported Tuesday that Noem called on the Board of Regents during the 2021 legislative session to cultivate a “profound love of our country and a realistic picture of its virtue and challenges” across the six schools. The Legislature handed the state Department of Education $900,000 for a new civics initiative.

The regents approved the certificate on June 23.

Students must complete two U.S history courses as well as two courses in American and state government to earn the certificate.

Four of the universities — Black Hills State University, Northern State University, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota — offer majors in fields related to the certificate. Dakota State University and South Dakota Mines don't offer majors in such fields but their students can complete certificates online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

