SD Democratic Party pays fine for finance violations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Democratic Party said Friday it has paid a $40,000 penalty and rid its accounts of $2,500 in contributions for campaign finance violations during the 2016 presidential election.

The party said the payment would settle the Federal Election Commission's probe into bookkeeping related to the Hillary Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

A federal audit showed the party didn't disclose $2.5 million in disbursements that were quickly transferred to the Democratic National Committee. The party later amended its reports after the general election. It also received over $67,000 in contributions from unregistered organizations.

The party has faced multiple financial issues in recent years, but its chairman Randy Seiler said the fines settled all violations with federal election regulators. The party has overhauled its leadership since 2019.

“With this agreement finalized and the work we have done to improve the financial position of the Party, we are optimistic about the financial outlook of the SDDP heading into 2022," he said.

The party reported having $25,000 in its most recent campaign finance report. Democrats have faced shrinking registration numbers and seen their party's representatives in the Legislature dwindle to their lowest number in over 60 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

