SD House lawmakers limit 'critical race theory' bills' reach

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House lawmakers on Wednesday reigned in proposals from Gov. Kristi Noem aimed at barring so-called “divisive” concepts about race, religion and national origin from elementary, high school and university classrooms, but still recommended that the state government restrict what is taught in schools.

The Republican governor has touted the proposals as a way to “protect” students from critical race theory — the lighting rod concept that has become a political rallying cry on the right.

She said last week that a pair of bills, which would apply separately to universities and K-12 public schools, would ensure “our students are not taught that they are responsible for (the) different actions of our ancestors.”

But Republican lawmakers, who control the House Education committee, made significant revisions to the bills Wednesday before giving it their recommendation. They stipulated that the proposed laws don’t apply to what is taught in university courses and can't keep K-12 teachers from discussing so-called “divisive topics” as part of broader discussions, so long as they do it in an “objective manner.”

Lawmakers also struck large sections from the bill for K-12 students that would have kept schools from giving credit for taking part in political activities.

The Board of Regents supported the bill applying to universities, asserting that it would not change how it already operates. However, organizations representing teachers, school administrators and school boards all voiced opposition to the bill for K-12 schools, arguing that it sought to address situations that rarely come up in schools and put more unnecessary regulations on teachers who are already governed by a code of ethics.

“There’s fear and mistrust that generates this bill,” said Jeremiah Murphy, representing the teacher's union, adding that those who brought it “want to further inflame this fear and mistrust.”

University students also worried the legislation would stifle free speech on campus and keep difficult historical truths from being fully explored in classrooms.

“I’m an adult and I should be able to make a decision about my education on my own without government interference,” Ally Feiner, the student body president at the University of South Dakota, told the committee.

The bill names a list of “divisive concepts," which include ideas that any race, national origin or religion is “inherently superior or inferior” and that individuals are “inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.”

“What’s troubling is teachers are very confused about this language,” said Democratic Rep. Erin Healy. “Their understanding is that they cannot talk about anything that is a ‘divisive concept.’ But really that includes so much that it really just creates ... a chilling effect on the kind of conversations that we can have.”

During the committee hearing, Wade Pogany, president of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, held up a copy of “To Kill a Mockingbird” as he questioned whether the book would be allowed to be taught under the proposed law.

Even the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, an organization that has supported past efforts from South Dakota conservative lawmakers to promote "intellectual diversity" on campuses, opposed the bill applying to universities.

Tyler Coward, an attorney with the organization, told lawmakers that such lists of “divisive concepts” can “create an unintended chilling effect on free speech.”

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.

It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

The concept has morphed from an obscure academic discussion point on the left to a hot-button issue in Republican-controlled statehouses this year.

“This hyper-focus on race that is dividing us needs to be checked,” said Republican Rep. Scott Odenbach.

