SD Lawmakers send Noem $200M housing infrastructure package

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota House lawmakers on Tuesday passed a $200 million funding package to spur infrastructure around workforce housing developments, clearing a proposal that has become a major point of friction between Gov. Kristi Noem and House Republicans.

As the legislative session enters its final days, the Republican-controlled House has resisted budget proposals from Noem, opting to look for ways to cut taxes rather than fund projects she says are necessary for the state.

House Republican leader Rep. Kent Peterson called the package an essential “domino” that would lead to other budget items falling into place amid negotiations over one-time funding projects and the state budget. But it was not clear whether Noem would veto the package after lawmakers proposed sending the funds to an outside organization.

The bill passed Tuesday has already cleared the Senate. It will create grants and revolving loans for infrastructure, such as roads and water lines, near housing developments. Lawmakers will use $150 million in general funds, as well as $50 million in federal funds from last year's American Rescue Plan Act.

Noem had proposed the funding package be distributed by the Governor's Office of Economic Development, but lawmakers changed her proposal to designating the grants and loans be overseen by an organization outside her control. If Noem signs the proposal, the money will go to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, an organization focused on housing for low- and moderate-income people.

Noem told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader that the organization “is less accountable to taxpayers” because its operating budget does not come from the Legislature. She also argued that the organization does not have the authority to fund infrastructure projects.

As budget negotiations between the governor’s office and some House Republicans have broken down this week, Noem on Tuesday made public her gripes with lawmakers. Her office live-streamed an Argus Leader interview with her and top aides.

“It's just really strange that we're in this situation with disagreement,” Noem said.

But as some House Republicans have eyed a historical amount of money flowing into the state, both from tax revenue and federal grants, they have ardently resisted funding state government programs.

Republican Rep. Kaleb Weis argued on the House floor that the federal taxes were akin to “legalized theft” of taxpayers.

“Let’s give it back to them, let’s not spend it on somebody’s special interest,” he said.

The House passed a proposal to cut the state’s sales tax on food Monday, but that was quickly dismissed in the Senate Tuesday.

However, a two-thirds majority of both chambers bought into the argument that communities across the state desperately need a boost in affordable housing.

The $200 million package was just the latest budget item that has produced a fight between Noem and the House. She lamented the chamber's failure to pass this week a $39 million request to build a women's prison near Rapid City, a facility that would include work programs and addiction treatment.

“We need this facility desperately,” Noem said in a Facebook video posted Tuesday, making yet another public plea to pressure lawmakers.

They didn't seem to be listening. While Noem held her live stream on the Capitol's second floor Tuesday, House lawmakers filed into their chamber on the third floor and began debating the workforce housing package.

However, if Noem's pressure fails, she has also floated another option: a veto of the state budget.

“I can sit here until July. I’m not in a hurry,” she said, adding. “I don’t have to go anywhere so I will sit here until we do it right.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0