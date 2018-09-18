Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say they've caught up with an inmate who escaped from the Minnehaha County Correctional Center last month.

The Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force says it received information Monday night that led to the capture of Lowell Calkins in Council Bluff, Iowa. Calkins is awaiting extradition back to Minnehaha County. He was serving time for damage to property and burglary.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Calkins escaped with Roy Hampton on Aug. 8. Hampton was arrested in Altoona, Iowa days after the escape.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments