Severe storms left thousands without power in South Dakota

Two people are dead and a third is in critical but stable condition after a robbery and related standoff Saturday in the Sioux Falls area. Police say two people were shot at a business in Hartford, just outside the city, around 9:30 p.m. One of the victims, a 60-year-old Hartford man, later died at a hospital, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. The second victim, a 45-year-old Colton man, was in stable but critical condition on Sunday morning. The surviving victim identified the shooter as a 57-year-old Sioux Falls man. Authorities went to the shooter’s house with a search warrant at around 4 a.m. After a standoff, the shooter was fatally shot by a law enforcement sniper.