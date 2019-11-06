Sheriff says driver died after northeast Nebraska collision

FORDYCE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an 86-year-old driver died at a South Dakota hospital after a collision in northeast Nebraska.

The collision occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 81, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northwest of Fordyce.

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda says an eastbound pickup driven by Jacob Keiter didn't halt at a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup driven by 45-year-old Shane Pedersen, of Pierce.

Keiter was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota and then transferred to a hospital in Sioux Falls. Koranda says Keiter died Tuesday. He lived in Hartington.

It's unclear whether Pedersen was injured.

