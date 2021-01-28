Sheriff's officials suspend 2-year search for missing girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The search for a 9-year-old girl missing for nearly two years has finally come to an end in western South Dakota, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The widespread search for Serenity Dennard, who ran away from a children's home in Rockerville, involved more than 1,500 people from 66 different agencies who logged about 6,000 miles searching for the girl, according to sheriff's officials.

Trained dogs and their handlers searched the region where Serenity disappeared Feb. 3, 2019 on 220 occasions. The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team divers were brought out numerous times and the area was searched by air seven times.

Investigators looked into 275 leads after Serenity ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home. Authorities say 538 people were interviewed or contacted during the investigation, which included assistance from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Six search warrants were executed.

Absent of any new information, the sheriff's office says the search for Serenity has been suspended. The investigation will remain open.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0