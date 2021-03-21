Shipping delay pushes back completion of Watertown terminal

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a shipping delay in steel has pushed back the timeline for construction of the new Watertown Regional Airport terminal.

The delay will require an extra month or so for construction, likely moving completion to early next year, airport manager Todd Syhre said.

“They’re working really hard to put the steel up as it comes in off the trucks,” Syhre said of Gray Construction workers. “They’re putting it up as fast as they can get it.”

Construction on the 25,000-square-foot terminal began in November. Other aspects of the project, including completion of the foundation and elevator shaft, are on schedule, Syhre said.

The new building is expected to cost between $17 million to $20 million, the Watertown Public Opinion reported.

