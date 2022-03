SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting at a bowling alley in Sioux Falls.

According to authorities, the shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officials say one person suffered minor injuries in the shooting at Eastway Bowling. The gunfire also damaged the building, KELO-TV reported.

Police are investigating and haven't yet provided further details, including whether anyone was arrested.

