Shooting outside Sioux Falls bowling alley injures 1 person

Police are investigating a shooting outside a bowling alley in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting outside a bowling alley in Sioux Falls.

According to authorities, the shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck as he was walking from his car to Eastway Bowl. The gunfire also damaged the building, KELO-TV reported.

Clemens says witnesses heard between two and four gunshots and police recovered two shell casings from the parking lot.

Police investigators are still looking into what happened.

