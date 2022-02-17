Single license plate proposal rejected by Senate committee

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota won’t be switching to single license plates any time soon.

The Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday rejected a proposal for a rear-only plate for passengers cars, vans and pickup trucks.

Republican Sen. Jim Bolin, of Canton, says he offered the proposal because some of his constituents in Union County requested it.

Thomas Frisch, of North Sioux City, testified in favor of the change. Frisch said newer vehicles are more aerodynamic with rounded fronts that have fewer places for mounting license plates. He said manufacturers often provide only rear mounts for plates, KELO-TV reported.

Five people spoke against going to one plate, including Jason Husby, assistant superintendent for the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Husby said rear plates often become covered by dust or snow. Reading a rear plate in the rear-view mirror at 80 mph on the interstate is “almost impossible” for a trooper, he said.

Other opponents included lobbyists for convenience stores, police chiefs and insurers, as well as 3M, the company that sells the reflective material for license plates that inmates make at the State Penitentiary.

Senator Larry Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls, was the only committee member to speak in favor, saying a single plate is more cost effective.

The committee voted 5-1 to kill the bill.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KELO-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0