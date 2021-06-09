Sioux Falls board won't investigate third-party paid travel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls Board of Ethics decided Wednesday not to investigate the level of city officials’ travel covered by third parties.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported the board voted unanimously to deny a request from former mayoral candidate David Zokaites to launch an investigation.

Zokaites made the request after a complaint about City Council member Greg Neitzert and Mayor Paul TenHaken’s trip to a conference of Republican municipal and county officials. The host, Community Leaders of America, paid for Neitzert’s travel expenses.

Complainant John Cunningham alleged that violated an ordinance prohibiting city officials from accepting gifts. The ethics board didn't recommend any sanctions against Neitzert, saying in an August report that third parties commonly pay for city officials' trips.