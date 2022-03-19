Sioux Falls, developers reach deal over failed parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The city of Sioux Falls and a private development group have settled a three-year dispute over who was to blame for the failure of a commercial building project around the city’s newest downtown parking ramp.

The Argus Leader reports Mayor Paul TenHaken authorized the city to enter into a settlement agreement with Village River Group, following an alleged breached of contract by the developers in 2019. In exchange for settling the dispute, the city will pay Village River Group $500,000.

“(The settlement) will allow a clean and final end to the development agreement and a path forward for the city to immediately proceed with improving the appearance of and developing the site of the downtown parking ramp,” the mayor said Friday.

A seven-story city-owned parking ramp in downtown Sioux Falls was completed in summer 2020 for a cost of about $22 million.

But Village River Group never began its portion of the work. The group of investors had a deal with City Hall under former mayor Mike Huether to construct 15 stories of private hotels, restaurants, bars and retail space on top of and around the city’s ramp.

That’s because a year before the ramp opened, the city terminated that agreement, alleging the developers had breached its contract.

