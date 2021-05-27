Sioux Falls inmate placed on escape status after leaving job

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A minimum security inmate from Sioux Falls has been placed on escape status, prison officials said Thursday.

Cameron Guenther left his community service job site in Sioux Falls without authorization, officials said.

Guenther is serving sentences for distribution of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County, as well as for possession of marijuana from Yankton County.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment is a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0