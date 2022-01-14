Sioux Falls man charged with stealing $12K worth of tools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man has been charged with stealing $12,000 worth of power tools over a span of months.

The Argus Leader reported Friday that court documents state the 34-year-old man made a series of stops at Runnings between March and June of 2021.

An employee helped him order numerous Stihl brand tools and gave him tickets to hand over at the register. The man skipped the register and drove to the loading dock where he picked up the tools.

The store manager tried to contact the man about the tools but he denied taking any of them. The man faces two counts of grand theft.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0