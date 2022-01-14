 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sioux Falls man charged with stealing $12K worth of tools

A Sioux Falls man has been charged with stealing $12,000 worth of power tools over a span of months

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man has been charged with stealing $12,000 worth of power tools over a span of months.

The Argus Leader reported Friday that court documents state the 34-year-old man made a series of stops at Runnings between March and June of 2021.

An employee helped him order numerous Stihl brand tools and gave him tickets to hand over at the register. The man skipped the register and drove to the loading dock where he picked up the tools.

The store manager tried to contact the man about the tools but he denied taking any of them. The man faces two counts of grand theft.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News