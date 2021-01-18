SIoux Falls man with COVID-19 awaits double lung transplant

“For me it was no doubt I had to take the option of the transplant,” Nathan said from his hospital room at Sanford. “I wasn’t going to give up and just let myself die. I had to give myself that chance, my wife that chance, my kids that chance.”

The father of five remains optimistic that if he were to get on the transplant list, his situation would put him toward the top of the eligible donor recipients, but a lot of factors could stand in the way.

The first obstacle for Nathan is getting on the transplant list, and due to COVID-19, that list is long. Once he is on the list, an eligible donor match needs to come from someone who dies.

“As morbid as it is for someone to receive lungs, someone has to pass away to give you those lungs,” Angie said.

Angie and Nathan have prepared themselves and their kids for the worst in the event he can’t receive a transplant.

After 70 days of Nathan not being able to see his children, Sanford Health approved time for each of his kids to have one-on-one time with him. He took that as an opportunity to cherish possibly one last moment with his five kids.