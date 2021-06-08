Sioux Falls narrows police chief candidates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls Police Department has selected its finalists to replace retiring Chief Matt Burns.

KELO radio reported Monday that the finalists are Nick Cook and Jonathan Thum. Both currently serve as lieutenants in the department.

Cook has been with the agency since 2003, serving as a patrol officer, training officer and a detective. Thum started work with the department in 2005, serving as a training officer and SWAT commander.

The department will hold a public meet-and-greet and a moderated question-and-answer session with both finalists on June 14.

Burns announced in April he will retire on July 23 after 25 years of service.

