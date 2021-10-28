Sioux Falls officer fatally shoots man suspected in stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a Sioux Falls officer shot and killed a man they say stabbed three people Thursday morning.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the incident began about 7:30 a.m. when three people showed up at a hospital with stab wounds. Clemens says the two adults and one juvenile were known to the suspect.

Police responded to a residence where the alleged stabber was located about 15 minutes later. Clemens says the man refused to surrender and police negotiators were called to the scene.

Officers tried to negotiate with the man for about an hour before the suspect confronted officers and was shot, the Argus Leader reported. Clemens says the man died at the scene.

The state Department of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate. The man’s name, age or further circumstances have not yet been released. The conditions of those who were stabbed is unknown.

