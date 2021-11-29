Sioux Falls officer fires at van that rammed squad car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police shot at a fleeing minivan after its driver rammed a squad car and nearly hit two officers, according to authorities.

The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday after an officer tried to stop the minivan for a traffic violation. Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said the driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

The officer did not pursue the driver, Clemens said.

While officers were checking an address possibly linked to the minivan, the vehicle drove up and officers attempted to speak to the driver. Clemens says the driver backed up, rammed a squad car and drove toward two officers, narrowly missing them, the Argus Leader reported.

One officer fired at the minivan as it drove off, police said. The driver remains at large.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate because an officer fired his or her weapon.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0