Sioux Falls officer kills person armed with knife

State investigators are probing a fatal police shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — State investigators are probing a fatal police shooting in Sioux Falls.

The Argus Leader reported that an officer shot and killed a person armed with a knife on Thursday morning.

Police Chief Jon Thum told the newspaper that officers were called to check on the person. The chief said the person confronted officers with a knife. Officers used de-escalation tactics including verbal warnings, a stun gun and shooting the person with a foam projectile but a “physical altercation” still took place and one officer fired at the person, Thum said.

Thum wouldn’t disclose the person’s age or gender. He said two officers sustained superficial cuts during the altercation.

He said he case has been turned over to the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, which will determine if the shooting was justified.

