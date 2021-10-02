Sioux Falls officers injured after fight with suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say an officer has a possible broken jaw after a suspect resisted arrest.

The Argus Leader reports two officers responded to a no-contact violation call at about 4 a.m. Friday and a 35-year-old man outside a house.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the officers tried to arrest the suspect, but he resisted and started fighting the officers.

Clemens says the man punched one officer in the face and struck the other officer in multiple places.

Officers used multiple measures to subdue the suspect, which included discharging a Taser, which was unsuccessful. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Clemens says one officer has a possible broken jaw while the other officer has minor injuries

Both officers were taken to a hospital.

