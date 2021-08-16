Sioux Falls police arrest man 'touching himself' near window

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police said Monday they have arrested a 71-year-old South Dakota man who was “touching himself” outside of a 10-year-old girl's bedroom window.

Sioux Falls Police spokesman Samuel Clemens said the man was arrested late Friday after the girl's mother reported the incident, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. The mother followed the man until police arrived and arrested him.

The man was arrested for indecent exposure with previous felony convictions. He has been arrested for indecent exposure two other times since March of 2019.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

