Sioux Falls police investing shooting with multiple victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Fall Police are investigating an overnight shooting with multiple victims.

The Argus Leader reports officers responded to the shooting about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say in a statement officers found “several” victims with gunshot wounds who were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

No other details of the shooting were released.

Police say Minnesota Avenue will be closed from 14th Street to 17th Street for several hours on Sunday morning while the shooting scene is processed.

