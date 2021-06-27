Sioux Falls police lieutenant promoted to lead department

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's most populous city is staying in-house to replace its outgoing police chief.

Sioux Falls Police Lt. Jonathan Thum, who has been with department for 16 years, was recommended for the top job by a hiring panel of community members and other organizations, city officials said. He replaces Matt Burns, who announced his retirement last month.

“Lt. Thum’s extensive law enforcement experience, genuine passion for public service, and his dedication to the Sioux Falls Police Department will serve our city well in his new leadership role,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “As a Sioux Falls native, Lt. Thum is incredibly respected in our community and leads with a collaborative and inclusive approach."

Thum started his career with Sioux Falls police as a patrol officer in 2005. He has worked as a field training officer, department training officer, sergeant, lieutenant and SWAT commander.

TenHaken said Thum helped lead the department’s response to the civil unrest during summer 2020 and has represented police in many community forums designed to engage residents in constructive dialogue.