Sioux Falls police looking for suspect who left empty-handed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls, South Dakota are looking for a suspect who was left empty-handed after an armed robbery attempt early Friday.

Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Sean Kooistra said the suspect used a handgun to demand money from a store clerk, but after the clerk refused, the robber fled the store on foot. Kooistra said that police do not advise people to refuse demands from armed robbers.

“Right now we don’t have that individual identified, but we are currently actively investigating that,” he said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0