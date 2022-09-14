 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sioux Falls police: Man fatally shoots woman, shoots self

Police say a man fatally shot a woman inside an apartment building in Sioux Falls, before turning the gun on himself Wednesday morning

  • 0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man fatally shot a woman inside an apartment building in Sioux Falls, before turning the gun on himself Wednesday morning, according to police.

Authorities were called at 7:30 a.m. to an apartment for a report of a family dispute.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says when officers knocked on the door and entered the apartment they were met by gunfire. Clemens says a 5-year-old child who was in the entryway was grabbed by officers and was not hurt, the Argus Leader reported.

Later, the man inside the apartment had made a call to someone and told them he had shot a woman. That information was relayed to police, who heard another child in the background while negotiating with the man on the phone.

People are also reading…

Clemens said shortly after that, police stormed the apartment building, and the man shot himself. No gunshots were fired by police

The children are safe. The man's condition was not immediately known. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records. The Republican governor's arguments in an April filing were made public Friday as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. The ethics complaint was sparked by a report from the Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency shortly after it had moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser license. The three retired judges who evaluated the ethics complaint unanimously found last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe that Noem “engaged in misconduct” by committing malfeasance and a conflict of interest.

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000 for the site. The agreement ends a decades-long dispute over land that is the site of the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 in which hundreds of Lakota men, women and children were killed by U.S. soldiers. Victims were buried in a mass grave in a nearby Catholic cemetery.

Woman's death in Sioux Falls fire ruled a homicide

A fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls two months ago has now been ruled a homicide. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says investigators were waiting for autopsy results. The coroner has ruled the death of 53-year-old Charice Marie Admire as a homicide by smoke inhalation. Clemens says a 34-year-old woman killed Admire when she set a fire in an apartment hallway July 17. Admire was transported to a Minneapolis hospital, where she died the next day. The suspect, who was also in the apartment, is still in the hospital and has not been formally charged.

Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery

Gov. Kristi Noem's activity to be limited after back surgery

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has disclosed that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine. The 50-year-old Republican governor says she recently traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. The surgery treated an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She says the recovery from the surgery will limit her activity for several months, including the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing. Noem is in the midst of a reelection campaign and is also considered a potential 2024 White House contender.

First homicide victim in Sioux Falls in 2022 identified

The first homicide victim of the year in South Dakota’s largest city has been identified as a local man. Police and family members say 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax was the victim who was fatally shot this weekend in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Monday no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded to a report of a gunshot about 2 a.m. Saturday on the east side of the city. Police found Lomax at the scene suffering from what they believed to be a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

Conservative college's curriculum gets foothold in S. Dakota

A proposal for South Dakota's public school standards for American history was influenced by a conservative private college enjoying outsize influence among top Republicans. Michigan-based Hillsdale College's “1776 Curriculum” is seen as a rebuttal to the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which reexamined the United States’ founding with the institution of slavery at the center. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem employed a retired professor from the college to develop the standards. But some South Dakota educators, including one teacher who was part of the commission that developed the standards, say the proposal does not keep in mind the practical needs of the classroom.

Man held in shooting at ex-girlfriend's Sioux Falls home

A man is in custody following a fatal shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Sioux Falls. Authorities say the 38-year-old suspect killed 26-year-old Kaisean Marcell Tyler Monday shortly before 9 p.m. Police Lt. Nick Butler says the alleged shooter was arrested about 5 a.m. Tuesday. A court affidavit says the suspect arrived at his former girlfriend’s apartment to pick up some of his belongings and when he saw Tyler with the woman in her bedroom. Authorities say the two men exchanged punches and the ex-boyfriend pulled out a handgun and shot Tyler.

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation slows for 2nd month but remains stubbornly high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News