Sioux Falls police officer completes DoorDash delivery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman was surprised by the person who showed up on her doorstep this week to deliver her DoorDash order from Arby's.

Anastasia Elsinger didn't expect he'd be wearing a badge and carrying a gun. Ring camera video showing a Sioux Falls police officer delivering the order has been viewed widely on social media.

The officer told Elsinger that he knew he wasn't the delivery driver she might be expecting, but that the DoorDash driver had been pulled over and arrested for some outstanding warrants after picking up the order, so he figured he'd complete the delivery.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens talked about the delivery at Wednesday's news briefing, KELO-TV reported.

“This isn’t normal by any stretch,” Clemens said. “It’s not like we have officers that are out delivering food, but the little things like this, going above and beyond, helping people out. That’s the things that we do. And probably more often than people realize.”

The officer didn't want to be interviewed about it, which doesn't surprise his sister, Paige Martin.

“I’m sure he’s not really liking all the publicity right now but, I mean, cops like him deserve to be recognized because it’s the small things that matter,” Martin said.

“It’s those little things that officers do that can make a big difference and that’s one of the reasons that we do the job,” Clemens said. “Why we have such a good relationship with the community is the support that we get and we recognize that those little things make a difference.”

