AP

Sioux Falls police: Officer shoots at armed suspect

Officials say a Sioux Falls police officer is on standard administrative leave after firing shots at an armed suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls police officer is on standard administrative leave after firing shots at an armed suspect, according to officials.

Assistant Police Chief Nick Cook says officers were called to the parking lot of a business about 7 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a stolen vehicle.

After officers arrived, Cook says a 31-year-old Sioux Falls man ran from the vehicle while holding a knife, discarded that weapon, then produced a handgun.

Because of a perceived threat, Cook says an officer fired an undetermined number of shots. The officer was not identified.

The suspect then discarded his firearm and continued to flee on foot and was arrested after struggling with police in the street where an officer used a stun gun to bring him under control, according to Cook. The man had not fired any shots at officers that police were aware of, he added.

Authorities said there were no injuries or damage to nearby structures or vehicles, the Argus Leader reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says investigators used a drone to help process the scene afterward.

A woman in the vehicle with the suspect was also arrested, but police did not say why.

Clemens said later that night as officers were collecting evidence, a man in a vehicle drove through the crime tape meant to secure the scene and was arrested.

The driver was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail on possible charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, being a fugitive from justice and several other counts.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Argus Leader.

