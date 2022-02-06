Sioux Falls police search for masked hotel robbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are searching for two masked men who robbed a hotel.
The Argus Leader reported the men entered the Ramada hotel around 3 a.m. Friday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said one of the men held the clerk down while the other stole cash. The men fled the scene in a vehicle that was parked outside the hotel.
Clemens said police are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of tracking down the vehicle and identifying the robbers.
The clerk was unhurt.
