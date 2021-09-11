Sioux Falls restaurants clean up their act during pandemic

Mikael Engebretson, assistant general manager for Blarney Stone Pub in downtown Sioux Falls, said the restaurant laid off 45 employees during the beginning of the pandemic as they switched to a to-go only model. After opening back up to customers, workers made sure to enhance cleaning efforts across the entire restaurant with sanitizer stations and other pandemic precautions.

Blarney Stone usually gets high scores on inspections — 97 in 2021 and a 96 previously — and the restaurant staff holds “high cleaning standards,” Engebretson said.

But the pandemic shifted how important it is to consistently and visibly keep the restaurant clean, he added.

“If anything, we made cleaning routines more extremely frequent,” Engebretson said. “We wanted guests to be overly aware that we’re taking things seriously. It gives them peace of mind that we’re doing our part to keep them and us safe.”

During the height of the pandemic, inspections changed slightly to encourage social distancing. Some inspectors chose to surprise restaurants with a visit in their downtime instead of during rush hours so they wouldn’t be entering a busy or packed restaurant, Miller said.

“We’re not only contractually obligated (with the city and state to inspect restaurants twice a year), but there are also expectations from the public and restaurant owners that we keep up inspections,” Miller said. “For the most part, inspections of restaurants are not antagonistic — they’re viewed as a partnership.”

