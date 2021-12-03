Sioux Falls woman sentenced for helping homicide suspects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A woman accused of helping two people wanted in a Sioux Falls homicide flee from police last year has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Susan Sanchez, 30, of Sioux Falls, pleaded guilty to aggravated eluding and accessory to felony. She was charged after she drove to Colorado to pick up Josue Hernandez, 22, and Crystal Mousseau, 29, both of Sioux Falls.

Hernandez and Mousseau were wanted for the Dec. 30, 2020 homicide of Mitchell Houchins, 30, of Sioux Falls.

Mousseau and Hernandez fled to Denver in a car previously driven by the victim, court documents show. After their car was towed in Henderson, Colorado, the pair called Sanchez to pick them up, and they told her about the incident. They then returned to Sioux Falls and were arrested, the Argus Leader reported.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter and is set to be sentenced on Jan. 7. Mousseau has a jury trial set for Jan. 18.

