Small protest camp waits out removal of Keystone XL pipeline

She was just 19 when she and her friends began demonstrating against the Keystone XL Pipeline in 2015 and then become some of the first people to begin a prayer camp in protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota.

High Elk was also at Standing Rock and runs the 2KC Media Facebook page where he posts photos, videos and livestreams of actions taken by Roots Camp and other Indigenous groups.

Up to 35 people spent time at the camp since it opened in late November but only three to five people take turns staying there now, High Elk said. The camp members are Indigenous South Dakotans as well as white people from other states, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Roots Camp is supported through online donations and its work has been highlighted by the Lakota Law Project. It has also used the internet to gather more than 4,000 signatures from people across the globe asking for High Elk and Charger’s criminal charges to be dropped.