Snowstorm will be limited in its impact on drought

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Weather experts say a winter storm that could deliver up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow in parts of southwest South Dakota through Wednesday will be beneficial, but won't do a lot to mitigate the ongoing drought in the region.

Nearly all of the region west of the Missouri River is experiencing a severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

National Weather Service hydrologist Melissa Smith says benefits of the latest storm will be limited because of an abnormally dry winter.

“It’s not going to be as helpful as if we were going to get a bunch of extra runoff. When this goes to melt, we’re not expecting a lot of the runoff to help with some of those already dry stock ponds or smaller creeks,” Smith told the Rapid City Journal.

The weather service has issued a winter storm warning for the Black Hills and southern plains until 5 p.m. Wednesday and a winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday for Rapid City and the Northern Hills.

Wednesday’s storm is expected to provide anywhere between 2 inches (5 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of snow in Rapid City, with higher amounts up to 8 inches possible in portions of the Black Hills.

