Some push to kill off PA regulations halted during pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania put on ice hundreds of state government regulations during the pandemic, but policymakers are starting to weigh whether any of the suspended or revised rules should be jettisoned for good.

They are also examining whether it's time to reinstate some of the suspended rules on a list that runs 139 pages, covering everything from training and inspections to the rights and living standards of people in group homes and children in foster care.

House Republicans issued a set of letters to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf a month ago that identified dozens of suspended regulations that they want more information about, including whether some are still needed and if others can be put back in force.

“The governor's been making these decisions for a year, on his own, without consulting with the Legislature,” said Rep. Martin Causer, R-McKean, chairman of a House committee that will gather details about suspended regulations during a meeting on Tuesday. “We all have a focus on safety and want to make sure we're focused on safety in dealing with these regulations. But it will require cooperation between the executive and legislative branch.”