Some question Rapid City vote on grant for English learners

Board 1st Vice President Gabe Doney told Meyer in an email that by accepting the grant, the school district was implicitly giving the green light for more immigrants to move to Rapid City. He made similar comments to the Journal, saying that accepting a federal grant pertaining to immigration “could create a bigger problem down the road.”

“Next year is it going to be 100 (students), or 300? Do we really want that in Rapid City? $30,000 could turn into $1 million,” Doney told the Journal. He said one concern is whether immigrant students would be up to date on required vaccinations.

Doney said board members asked the superintendent find the $30,000 elsewhere in the budget to help the students learn English.

Meyer said he's concerned that the decision makes the school system seem unsupportive of the immigrant community.

“We have people that come from all over that work at our businesses, who are professors at School of Mines, green card holders, et cetera. We are reliant on immigrants and they should be welcomed. This sends the wrong message,” he said.

