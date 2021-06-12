Some Rapid City-area residents say taxes are hard to swallow

Property taxes alone are not responsible for the squeeze some homeowners are feeling. Higher costs for food, energy and gasoline contribute as well as the millage rate, or the tax rate, that helps determine the property tax rates for payments to the city, county and school district after they approve their budgets.

Hata said he and his wife spend twice as much on groceries compared to five years ago. He is relying primarily on investment income to cover his expenses until he can collect Social Security, but even then he said he will have to continue to cash out his portfolio to cover living expenses.

Kowalchuk said she tries to live within her means — she does not have cable or any kind of television subscription, her car is paid off, and her son pays her phone bill.

“To me, it’s a big deal to buy a coffee and a bagel. That’s the way it is, because of the expenses,” she said. “When property taxes start going up at $200ish, that’s a lot to a person in my situation.”

As costs continue to rise, homeowners fear the situation will necessitate leaving their homes. Kowalchuk said if nothing changes, she will not be able to afford a single-family dwelling in the area.