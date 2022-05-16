 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Some SD wildlife populations decline due to ongoing drought

The ongoing drought in South Dakota has been hard on the state’s wildlife

  • 0

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The ongoing drought in South Dakota has been hard on the state's wildlife.

The U.S. Forest Service says the grouse population in the Fort Pierre National Grassland has declined by 15% in 2022, largely because of the dry conditions.

The total grouse population has averaged around 300 since the mid-1980s. Over the last twenty years, both greater prairie chicken and sharp-tailed grouse populations have primarily remained stable or have grown.

“The thing that I think was really damaging to us last year was we had record high and record dry conditions in early June, right when those birds started incubation or, for the earlier semester, to hatch. And boy, that’s just so tough on a chick to thermoregulate and be able to find sufficient moisture,” District Ranger Dan Svingen said.

Greater prairie chickens and sharp-tailed grouse both nest on the ground and require tall grass to hide their nests, the Capital Journal reported.

People are also reading…

Because they start laying eggs as early as April, before sufficient grass growth, they’re dependent on dead grass from the previous year as cover. However, the drought prevented extensive grass growth in 2021 leaving them more exposed to predators in 2022.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a little more than 76% of South Dakota is experiencing some kind of drought.

The drought has also affected the population of other wildlife in the Fort Pierre National Grassland both directly and indirectly.

“Our duck production is going to be way down because of the state of the water and those natural wetlands and stock ponds. Our fish population, 80-100 of those ponds support recreational fisheries, and that’s very hard to support, fish need water,” Svingen said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man facing possible life sentence is a lottery winner in SD

A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota. KELO-TV reports 45-year-old Canbie Thompson was featured on the state lottery’s website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a larger Minnehaha County drug bust involving 11 pounds of methamphetamine and seven other defendants. According to court documents, when police pulled Thompson over last year, they found drugs in his car. He also admitted he was involved in a money-laundering scheme to hide drug money. 

Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

 Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez, of Mexico City, Mexico, when a car in which she was riding attempted to avoid the power lines on the roadway and was struck by a semi. Three others in the vehicle, including Chilean meteorologist Diego Campos, were injured. Campos said he and the other three weather specialists came to to know each other through professional conferences and courses.

Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

Severe storms blamed for 3 deaths in South Dakota, Minnesota

Strong winds and a tornado caused widespread damage in parts of the Midwest, where officials said another round of severe weather during a stormy week left three more people dead. Authorities say a grain bin fell onto a car Thursday in Minnesota and killed a passenger, while two people in South Dakota died as a result of severe weather. Winds gusted Thursday above 100 mph in parts of South Dakota, where a nursing home and school were damaged. Earlier in the week, severe weather hit Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist from Mexico City died Wednesday in a car crash. More storms were forecast for Friday from the Upper Great Lakes to the southern Great Plains that could bring damaging winds and hail.

Child killed in drive-by shooting on Pine Ridge Reservation

Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a child on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Tribal officers say the shooting occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday on  U.S. Highway 18 in Pine Ridge. Witnesses say the vehicle shot at the home and left before officers arrived. Law information officials are asking for information from the public. No further information has been released.

Crew safe after fighter jet slides off South Dakota runway

Authorities say the crew of a South Dakota Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet that slid off the runway while landing at a Sioux Falls airport is safe. The jet from the 114th Fighter Wing slid off the runway at Joe Foss Field about 2:43 p.m. Wednesday after returning from a routine training mission. Emergency crews responded to the scene. Guard officials say they are putting together an interim board to investigate the incident. No further information was immediately available.

South Dakotans join panel on Native American missing, slain

A pair of South Dakota law enforcement officials have been named to a federal commission tasked with helping improve how the government addresses a decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg Peterman will join the panel of nearly 40 law enforcement officials, tribal leaders, social workers and survivors of violence that was announced by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last week. Native American people have consistently accounted for roughly 70% of the state’s missing people in recent years.

Candidate entry suggests South Dakota AG won't seek 2nd term

Candidate entry suggests South Dakota AG won't seek 2nd term

The director of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has announced he'll run for attorney general. That suggests embattled incumbent Republican Jason Ravnsborg won't seek a second term as he faces an impeachment trial in the death of a pedestrian. David Natvig's announcement Tuesday sets up what will be a showdown of at least two candidates at the GOP convention in June. Natvig announced his candidacy in a video touting his work investigating drug trafficking. He will face Marty Jackley, a former attorney general who mounted a campaign to unseat Ravnsborg as he faced impeachment for his actions surrounding a 2020 car crash in which he struck and killed a pedestrian.

Rural home sales in South Dakota heat up

Real estate agents says the hot housing market in South Dakota’s larger cities has spilled over to the state’s more rural areas. While the competition is the highest in Sioux Falls and Rapid City where prices have increased about 20% over last year, the rural real estate market is also changing. In the past, home sellers in small farming communities across the state had trouble finding a buyer. Fischer Rounds Real Estate broker Micah Volmer says she had multiple offers on a property in Kimball, population 700, within a week of listing it. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar eclipse thrills stargazers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News