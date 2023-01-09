 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

South Dakota $423M surplus will be top issue at Legislature

The South Dakota Legislature's nine-week session is slated to begin Tuesday with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state's $423 million surplus

  • 0
South Dakota Legislature

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The South Dakota Legislature’s nine-week session is slated to begin Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state’s $423 million surplus. Noem wants to use the money to cover repealing the state sales tax on groceries, a plan some of the state’s staunchest Republicans oppose.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP

The South Dakota Legislature’s nine-week session is slated to begin Tuesday with all eyes on what lawmakers might do with the state’s $423 million surplus.

Gov. Kristi Noem wants to use the money to cover repealing the state sales tax on groceries, a plan some of the state’s staunchest Republicans oppose. Lawmakers also could revive a $200 million plan to cover utility infrastructure for new housing developments.

Debate over tax cuts and prison spending are also likely to occupy lawmakers' attention. Here's a look at some of the biggest questions the Republican-controlled Legislature will have to grapple with over the next nine weeks:

—Tax cuts. Noem's executive budget calls for repealing the state's 4.5% sales tax on groceries, a move that would save taxpayers $100 million. Noem has argued that the state's surplus would cover the revenue loss. She has called repealing the tax her top priority for 2023. Minority Democrats support the idea but a number of staunch Republicans oppose it, questioning whether the state can absorb the lost revenue. Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls plans to introduce two back-up plans. One calls for reducing the sales tax on groceries by a cent, the other by 2 cents.

People are also reading…

A property tax cut also could be in the mix. Sen. Jack Kolbeck, a Sioux Falls Reublican, told the Argus-Leader newspaper that a proposal to drop home assessment values by $100,000, allowing the owner to pay lower taxes, is in the works.

—Workforce housing. Lawmakers are looking to alleviate the state's worker shortage. They're considering resurrecting a $200 million plan to cover utility infrastructure costs for new housing developments, in turn supporting more affordable housing for workers.

The plan stalled last year and its prospects look uncertain this time around after Republicans voiced concerns that the state could open itself up to lawsuits if the funds are misappropriated.

—Licensing. Legislators are looking to update licensing requirements for professional jobs and creating scholarships for students planning to become mental health professionals.

—Prisons. Noem wants to use $86 million in the state's Incarceration Construction Fund to build a new 300-bed, $60 million women's prison in Rapid City. She also wants to spend $52 million on a new men's prison in Sioux Falls to replace the South Dakota State Penitentiary, which has been operating since 1881. She wants to use $27 million from the incarceration fund and $25 million from state general funds to cover the project.

—Public employee raises. Noem's budget calls for giving public workers, teaches and health care providers a 5% raise. Nesiba wants to bump that to 8%.

—Juvenile justice. Lawmakers are considering bills that would revise when a juvenile offender can be committed to the state corrections system and when a school is notified about a student suspected of drug or alcohol violations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County snow plow driver dies while clearing road

A Minnehaha County snow plow driver has died while clearing a road. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the driver was helping a sheriff's deputy clear a road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when the driver suffered a medical emergency. The deputy tried to render aid and the driver was taken to a local hospital but later died. No other details have been released.

Noem picks Mitchell superintendent to be education secretary

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed the superintendent of the Mitchell School District to be the next Department of Education secretary. Joe Graves will assume his new role on Jan. 10. He replaces Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has taken a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. Graves has been the superintendent in Mitchell since 2000, and has been a superintendent of several Iowa school districts from 1991 to 2000. He started his teaching career in 1986.

Texas oil worker dead after falling into ND pit

Authorities say a worker from Texas has died after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol says 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town. The Bismarck Tribune reports that other workers tried to rescue Navarrete and even drained the pit. But Navarrete died at the scene. Nabors Industries expressed condolences to the family and crews. Site owner and operator Devon Energy said the company is “devastated” and has shut down operations for the time being.

AG creates council to advise on missing indigenous people

Attorney General Mark Vargo has created a council to advise him on missing and murdered indigenous people. The Rapid City Journal reports that indigenous people make up only 9% of South Dakota's population but 60% of people listed on the state's missing person's clearinghouse. The council will help create protocols for the state's new Missing and Murdered Indigenous People office. The office currently employs one person, coordinator Allison Morrisette, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She started in the position at the end of November and is based in Rapid City.

Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota by codifying protections into state statutes has passed its first test. A House health panel approved the legislation 11-8 Thursday on just the third day of the 2023 session, and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country begin to reconvene, they’re getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm. She is activating the state’s National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver says that tribal authorities have been working to clear roads to deliver propane and firewood to homes. But they face a relentless wind that has created drifts over 10 feet in some places. The tribe has requested assistance and Noem’s office said it has been working with other tribal governments, as well as local officials across the state, to respond to the frigid temperatures and blizzard-like conditions.

Authorities seize horses following neglect allegations

An animal neglect investigation has led authorities to seize more than a dozen horses from a South Dakota home. The Rapid City Journal reports that the Pennington County Sheriff's Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys from the home just north of Rapid City on Thursday morning. The newspaper reported the animals were in a state of extreme neglect. A 72-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the case. A neighbor said last week that she's been calling the sheriff's office about the animals since June 2021. She said horses were starving and being housed in pens with dead horses.

Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

Riders complete trip to honor victims of mass execution

Dakota tribal members have completed an annual 330-mile ride on horseback  to honor 40 of their ancestors killed in 1862. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports the riders set out from Lower Brule, South Dakota, and arrived in Mankato, Minnesota, on Monday morning. The riders have been making the trip each December since 2005 to retrace the route their ancestors took out of Minnesota to a reservation in South Dakota following the mass execution on Dec. 26, 1862, in Mankato. Thirty-eight Dakota prisoners were hanged that day and two others were later captured and hanged.

Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports Noem's staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule.” A video posted to Twitter on Sunday shows Noem decked out in camouflage torching a pile of cardboard boxes on a snowy farm. According to Tennessee-based ammunitions company MidSouth Shooters, a Pulsefire LRT costs about $650. Noem spokesperson Ian Fury says no tax dollars were used to buy the flamethrower.

Watch Now: Related Video

On the Ukrainian front line near Kupiansk, Russian temporary ceasefire 'dead on arrival'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News