South Dakota active virus cases level, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday reported no change in the number of active COVID-19 cases and a drop in hospitalizations.

The update showed 145 positive tests in the last day, increasing the total to 115,867 cases since the start of the pandemic. Active cases remained at 2,233, the report showed.

Hospitalizations dropped by 10 since Saturday, to 59. Of those patients, 13 are being treated in intensive care units and five are on ventilators.

The report listed one new death, a Brown County man in his 60s, upping the total number of fatalities to 1,923.

There were about 266 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks 14th in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. One in every 717 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week.

State health officials said Sunday that 347,275 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 217,278 people and 134,664 recipients have completed their dosages.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.