South Dakota AG charges former police officer with assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general on Thursday charged a former Sioux Falls police officer with assault for an incident while he was working as a police officer last year.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement his office will handle the prosecution of Joseph Larson, the former officer. Prosecutors requested a warrant for his arrest Thursday, according to court documents.

The Argus Leader, citing court documents, reported the incident occurred in late July when Larson used improper force when restraining a man who was under arrest at the time. The newspaper said police body camera footage and in-car camera footage show Larson striking the man several times, including in the groin, while trying to buckle him into the back of a patrol car.

It was not clear whether Larson had legal representation, and attempts to reach him were unsuccessful Thursday.

Sioux Falls police referred questions to the mayor's office. Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a statement that Larson didn't work another shift after the department learned of his actions, and the case was immediately referred for investigation to the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

He said no other details would be provided “to protect the integrity of the ongoing criminal proceedings.”

