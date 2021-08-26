South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death

“Why, after having to wait nearly a year, do we not have the chance to face him?” Boever's sister, Jane Boever, asked the court.

She said her brother was “left behind carelessly” the night he died. And she accused Ravnsborg of running down her brother and then using his position and resources to string the case along. She said he has shown no remorse, and only “arrogance toward the law.”

Jane Boever also said Brown’s options for punishing him on the misdemeanor charges were insufficient: “We do not feel a couple of fines is adequate punishment for killing a man.”

“Our brother lay in the ditch for 12 hours,” she said. “This is inexcusable.”

Joseph Boever's widow, Jennifer Boever, said Ravnsborg’s “actions are incomprehensible and … cannot be forgiven.”

Rensch pushed back hard on the family’s criticism, calling the attorney general an “honorable man.” Rensch said Ravsnborg had been consistent from the beginning that he simply did not see Boever. And he noted that the case was “not a homicide case, and it’s not a manslaughter case,” as prosecutors had said in bringing the misdemeanor charges.

“Accidents happen, people die. It should not happen. No one wants anybody to die,” he said.